Shooting reported at Southpark Mall in Virginia

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — One person was shot Saturday afternoon at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights, Virginia, police told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Covil reported the shooting victim, described as a 22-year-old Hopewell man, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

Police are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to identify a shooting suspect and determine what happened.

The shooting was reported near Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Witnesses told Covil they heard what sounded like gunshots and ran for safety.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

