Shoppers 'shaken' after shooting at Virginia mall: 'It was terrifying'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Chaos erupted during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year at Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights on Saturday.

Colonial Heights Police said a 22-year-old Hopewell man was shot in the leg near Dick’s Sporting Goods around 2 p.m.

The shooting caused a ripple of panic and confusion across the mall, according to shoppers who spoke to CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Tink Husk was in the mall shopping with her grandchildren when she saw people running frantically.

“I went into Spencer's and I screamed, 'They're running,'" Husk recalled. "And immediately Spencer’s locked us down and put us in the back room and kept us safe."

Swantise Gordon described hearing something like a gunshot. She was in disbelief, realizing she can’t go shopping anymore without someone doing something.

“It’s very scary. Very scary. I'm shaking, yeah,” Gordon said.

Phyllis Brown was in the movie theater when it happened. She said they turned on all the lights and told them it was an emergency inside the mall. She recalled that they didn’t know what was going on, but they were getting everybody to gather their stuff and get out via the nearest emergency exit.

“It’s scary," Brown said. "You can't even go Christmas shopping or spend time with your family anymore."

Zandy Luncberg was with his family when it happened. He said he heard a loud bang and at first thought it could have been a chair. But then he saw people running.

“It was instinct for me, like, if I see people running and I hear a loud boom, I'm gone," Luncberg said. "I know it's a shooting. I mean, it's just getting that dangerous out here.”

Police said the victim's injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video to identify the shooter and learn what happened.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Senior Detective M.N. Davis at 804-520-9300 ext. 7 or via email at davism@colonialheightsva.gov. If you have information but would like to remain anonymous, call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or submit a tip using the P3 mobile app.

