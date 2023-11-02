Watch Now
Final 'Yellowstone' episodes delayed until late 2024 due to Hollywood strikes

Posted at 7:22 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 19:23:11-04

The long-awaited final installment of “Yellowstone” — featuring Kevin Costner ’s final episodes — has been delayed until November 2024, the Paramount Network announced Thursday.

Originally scheduled to return this month, Paramount says production was delayed by this year's strikes by actors and screenwriters. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spin-offs, a prequel tentatively called “1944” and a sequel to the current series, called “2024.” There's no word yet on any casting for either series.

This image released by Paramount Network shows Kelly Reilly, left, and Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network via AP)

“Yellowstone” has been a phenomenon for Paramount Network. The premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people, more than for any other scripted series airing at the time.

CBS also began airing “Yellowstone” from the beginning this fall to help fill out its primetime schedule due to the strikes, and 21.6 million people tuned in to season one. It’s now begun airing season two.

“Yellowstone” is a contemporary Western drama that follows the Duttons, a wealthy family in Montana that owns the largest ranch in the United States. Its patriarch is John Dutton III, played by Costner. It’s created by Taylor Sheridan.




Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
