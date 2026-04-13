Rapper Yung Gravy stops in Richmond, dines at Mama J's before headlining Spring Weekend at Longwood University

RICHMOND, Va. — Yung Gravy made a pit stop in Richmond on Saturday, and he made sure to support a local business during his visit.

The rapper and his crew stopped at Mama J's for a meal before heading to Farmville to perform at Longwood University's Joan Perry Brock Center.

He's not the only celebrity to visit Mama J's recently. Just last month, movie star Danny Glover dined at Mama J's while in town for Galaxy Con.

Yung Gravy headlined the the Spring Weekend Concert at Longwood, which also featured other performances, shopping, games and activities.

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