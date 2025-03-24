Gov. Youngkin releases amendments to Virginia state budget, supporting over $1B in tax relief

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced he had made over 200 amendments and eight vetoes to the Democrat-led General Assembly's budget, but has left in the $1.1 billion in tax relief.

Among the proposed relief measures are rebate checks set to be distributed in October, with $200 for individual filers and $400 for couples.

Youngkin is also supporting a one-time 1.5% bonus for state workers, a $1,000 bonus for teachers, and an increase to the state's standard deduction by $250 for individuals and $500 for joint.

"This budget, I believe, can be a huge win for Virginians," Youngkin said in a Monday press conference. "If there is a bump in the road, we can deal with it."

While the specifics of the amendments were not available online as of Monday afternoon, Youngkin indicated he has allocated an additional $300 million to the state's rainy day fund to prepare for potential economic disruptions resulting from President Donald Trump's federal government overhaul.

"He has not shied away from the fact that there could and may be economic disruption in the short term," Youngkin said. "As he resets things in Washington, I agree with him that we will have long-term opportunity."

“Trump is destroying Virginia’s economy, hurting workers, decimating healthcare and our schools. Virginia Democrats' budget stands up to Trump....We need a governor who will support Virginians not cave to Trump and Musk," House Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said in response. "Virginia Democrats' budget stands up to Trump – delivers $1.1 billion back in the pockets of Virginians, $782 million for K-12, $134 million for teacher bonuses, $55 million to lower tuition, and millions for housing."

Youngkin said he also reinserted several items that Democrats removed from the governor's initial budget that he introduced in December.

This includes $25 million in scholarships for low-income students to be used for private education, asserting, “We are not taking any money away from public education. Everybody has seen the numbers. We have had record budgets every year, and we have added record amounts to them every year.”

He said he also put back language that would made state funding reliant on localities complying with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers on people in their custody.

"This effort from us in order to in order to really press forward and make sure that we have collaboration with the federal officials will make Virginia safer."

Youngkin left provisions in the budget to halt $56 million in payments by Virginia Commonwealth University to Richmond over a failed real estate deal.

"This is a good way for us to just settle and get and get what was a terrible business decision behind everyone, but there were no damages, and therefore there shouldn't be any money that changes hands."

"Prior to the conclusion of the General Assembly session, the City’s expectation was to continue conversations with VCU Health leaders in an effort to resolve the terms of the 2021 development agreement pertaining to the 500 N. 10th St. site," a city spokesperson said in response to the language remaining. "The amended state budget approved by the legislature in February, and subsequently evaluated by the Governor, includes language that appears to block future payments from the health system to the City – as called for under the terms of the contract – without prior legislative authorization. While these developments are disappointing, the City continues to evaluate the budget to better understand its potential implications."

But, Youngkin vetoed a referendum requirement for a proposed Rosie's Gaming Emporium under construction in Henrico.

"They received all the permits they needed to start building. They invested $5 million in this new site, and then someone came and tried to change the rules on them. I just didn't think that was appropriate," he explained.

In response to Youngkin's veto, Henrico State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico) posted on X that the governor was siding with a corporation over citizens, questioning, "What’s so wrong about our people having a say?"

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Richmond on April 2 to vote on Youngkin's proposed changes.

They will have the option to accept or reject the amendments, with a simple majority necessary for the latter action—a majority the Democrats currently hold in both chambers.

However, overturning a veto would require a super majority, necessitating some Republican support.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic.

