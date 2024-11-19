Richmond threatens litigation, requests mediation over $56 million VCU Health tax payment spat

RICHMOND, Va. -- The dispute between Richmond and VCU Health over tax payments tied to a failed downtown development could be headed to mediation – or litigation.
The city on Monday sent a letter to VCU Health requesting that the parties enter into mediation to resolve their disagreement over annual real estate taxes stemming from the aborted redevelopment of Richmond’s old Public Safety Building site. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews