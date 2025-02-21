How much money could the new Virginia state budget put back in your pocket?

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginia lawmakers prepare to wrap up the 2025 General Assembly session Saturday, the final proposed changes to the second year of the state's two-year budget were unveiled.

The compromise between the House and Senate, both controlled by Democrats, keeps the $1.1-billion tax rebate plan included in both versions introduced earlier this session — which will provide $200 to individual filers and $400 to joint filers through payments scheduled for October.

House Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said the rebate emphasized the importance of addressing financial struggles, stating, "we understand that people are hurting. The cost of goods and services is high."

Democrats went with this option and rejected Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposals with more targeted relief through his no tax on tips and car tax rebate proposals.

In addition to the tax rebate, the budget features a one-time 1.5% bonus for state workers, a $1,000 bonus for teachers, and an increase to the state’s standard deduction of $250 for individuals and $500 for joint filers.

"We came here with a priority and the priority was to make sure that hard working Virginians understand that we heard them," said Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), who was among lawmakers on the budget conference.

While Democrats control both chambers, some Republicans were involved in the negotiations.

Sen. Ryan McDougle (R-Hanover) expressed support for the tax relief but indicated a desire for more spending cuts.

"Some things we didn't get that we're going to continue to fight for," he said, advocating for permanent tax relief measures.

The budget also includes provisions specifically impacting Central Virginia.

McDougle said it calls for the sale of two state properties in Hanover.

"If the state owns it, then the county gets no revenue from that. If private citizens own it, businesses happen, people make money, our tax burden is less."

The budget also keeps $50-million for improvements to Richmond's Combined Sewer Overflow system.

Although lawmakers excluded language permitting skill games in convenience stores, the budget features two gaming-related amendments affecting Central Virginia.

One amendment mandates a referendum regarding a proposed Rosie's Gaming Emporium at the Staples Mill Shopping Center, ensuring local voices in the decision, according to State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-Henrico).

The other amendment alters financial obligations for existing Rosie's locations, which currently operate historical horse racing machines. The budget removes a requirement for half the generated tax revenue to go to New Kent County, instead requiring the track operator to provide annual payments totaling approximately $5 million for each race day, aimed at compensating local services.

Additionally, an amendment pertaining to VCU Health has been included, terminating payments to Richmond related to a failed development deal, which would have totaled $56 million.

"We did not think that should be going to the local government, particularly since the project did not go through," McDougle said.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond acknowledged the development as disappointing but noted the city would continue discussions with VCU Health leaders.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene on Saturday for the budget's final passage, after which it will be sent to Governor Glenn Youngkin for consideration of approval, amendments, or veto.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.