Virginia governor hopes to serve tax break on tips

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday his plan to make Virginia the first state in the nation to eliminate state income taxes on tips earned by service workers. Donning an apron while serving breakfast at McLean's Restaurant in Richmond, Youngkin emphasized his commitment to providing substantial support for Virginians as he gears up for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly.

"Directly to supporting Virginians that I believe need substantial support. And so this is about a $70 million a year commitment from the Commonwealth. We can absolutely afford it," Youngkin said.

The governor said that Virginia's current budget surplus would allow the state to absorb the financial impact of this proposal. He plans to present the full details of the budget surplus during his budget amendment presentation to lawmakers on Wednesday.

"These are folks that literally work incredibly hard for their living, and this is a way for us to give them a raise. This is a way for us to let them keep more of their hard earned money in their pocket," Youngkin added.

Elaine Cunningham, a long-time server and mother of four, echoed the governor's sentiments.

Having worked in the service industry for over 20 years, she emphasized that tips make up the majority of her income.

Cunningham described the idea of eliminating taxes on tips as "amazing."

"That's really going to make a difference in all of our lives, and definitely add a lot to our pocket. It's going to be nice, life changing," she said.

CBS 6 reporter Cameron Thompson planned to ask state Democrats about the proposal during an afternoon news conference.

This article will be updated with those comments.

