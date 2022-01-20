Youngkin lays out 'COVID Action Plan' for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order intended to continue offering hospitals, nursing homes and other health care providers extra flexibility as they deal with the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

The state’s newly inaugurated Republican chief executive also laid out what he called his “COVID Action Plan.” He pledged to prioritize vaccine education, outreach and distribution, and to tackle testing supply shortages.

The shortages have been a national problem for weeks. Youngkin's order addressing health care providers comes after Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam took a similar step last week before he left office. Youngkin was sworn in Saturday.