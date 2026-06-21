Richmond's WTVR CBS 6 earns 31 Emmy Awards, the most in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 News won 31 Emmy Awards at the 68th National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter Emmy Awards ceremony Saturday night, the most of any newsroom in this year’s competition.

The station’s wins spanned multiple categories including investigative reporting, feature storytelling, arts and entertainment, sports coverage, community service, cultural heritage, and technical achievement.

"It’s gratifying to see the efforts of our talented CBS 6 team recognized by our peers," WTVR General Manager Stephen Hayes said after the station earned more than 60 nominations. "It’s also a privilege to serve the Central Virginia community."

The Emmy Awards gala took place June 20, 2026, honoring the best TV work from across Washington, Maryland and Virginia.

WTVR Emmy Award Wins

Community Service

100k Meals Drive — Jordan Rastberger

Anthem LemonAid — Brandy Brown

Newscasts

Daytime Newscast — The Richmond Water Crisis — Sasha Federico, Jennifer Carr, Robert Hughes, Dwight Nixon, Nicholas Richardson, Elizabeth Holmes, GeNienne Samuels

Continuing Coverage

The Richmond Water Crisis — Melissa Hipolit, Tyler Layne

Reporting

A Nightmare in the NICU — Melissa Hipolit

Going Deep: From Sunken Treasures to the Titanic — Greg McQuade, Enza Marcy

Finding Oscar Hicks: We didn't even know what he looked like — Greg McQuade, Cole Pearson

Live Like Henry: His death creates life events for people — Greg McQuade, Jade Ruggieri

Strings and Bars: Capturing the Sound of Jimmie Strother — Greg McQuade, Joe Valdez

Brie's Bottles Make a Splash: Artwork That Tricks the Eye — Greg McQuade

I Want to Know What Love Is — Cameron Thompson, Will Hicks

Lindsey’s Sign — Curtis Akers, Michael Bergazzi, Jon Burkett

Bukuru's Gift: Sometimes I Surprise Myself — Greg McQuade

When I have a guitar at my feet I feel very comfortable — Greg McQuade

"It's just sewage underneath the water there" — Melissa Hipolit, Cole Pearson

Analyzing nursing home finances: 'Where is the money going?' — Tyler Layne

Surviving the U.S.S. Indianapolis: I saw sharks swim by — Greg McQuade

Manhunt Ends: The Killing of John Wilkes Booth — Greg McQuade, Curtis Akers

Peter Francisco: The Forgotten Revolutionary Immigrant — Greg McQuade, Cole Pearson

Bowling Green Burns: Rising from the Ashes Twice — Greg McQuade, Joe Valdez

Dan's Wartime Diary: Memories of a 101-Year-Old Bombardier — Greg McQuade

Finding Faces of the Fallen: A Niece's Promise — Greg McQuade

Hubert's Homecoming: We never knew where he was — Greg McQuade, Curtis Akers

Searching for Sgt. Richmond: A Brother's Long Goodbye — Greg McQuade, Enza Marcy

Secretariat's Sidekick: Sitting in the Saddle of a Legend — Greg McQuade

The Season: Clover Hill Cavaliers — Curtis Akers, Lane Casadonte

Short Form Content

Virginia War Memorial "Heroes" Intro Package Memorial Day — Matthew McClain

Sports Program

Diamond Through the Decades — David Stotts, Brandy Brown, Matt Sloan, Rob Byrne, Lane Casadonte, Kaci Taylor

Craft Categories

Editor – News — Enza Marcy Composite — Enza Marcy

Photographer – News — Colecuts Photography: Sony Sponsor Me — Cole Pearson

Writer – News — Bukuru, a Burial and a Banjo Player — Greg McQuade

You can view all the winners and nominations here.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.