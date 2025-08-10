Woman walking killed in Chesterfield; police seek Hull Street Road hit-and-run driver

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman walking was killed in a hit-and-run wreck early Sunday morning along Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 7100 block of Hull Street Road around 2:10 a.m. That is not far from Manchester High School and Chippenham Parkway.

Officers said a vehicle headed west hit a woman and then drove away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," officers said.

A stretch of westbound Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Wayside Drive was closed for about five hours.

Police said their investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.