Chesterfield Sheriff shares details about inmate death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died in the hospital Tuesday after attempting to take his own life inside Chesterfield County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Robert Lee Williams of Butterwood Road in Dinwiddie attempted to kill himself around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, officials said.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began emergency medical procedures, and Chesterfield Fire and EMS administered further life-saving measures when they arrived on scene.

Williams was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

Williams had been at the jail since March 2, facing a misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with support obligation, according to officials.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

