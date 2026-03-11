Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield Sheriff shares details about inmate death

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 11, 2026
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An inmate died in the hospital Tuesday after attempting to take his own life inside Chesterfield County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Robert Lee Williams of Butterwood Road in Dinwiddie attempted to kill himself around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, officials said.

Deputies and medical staff immediately began emergency medical procedures, and Chesterfield Fire and EMS administered further life-saving measures when they arrived on scene.

Williams was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where he later died.

Williams had been at the jail since March 2, facing a misdemeanor charge of failure to comply with support obligation, according to officials.

Chesterfield Police are investigating the death.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone