Matoaca High's Hayden Longacre, Morgan Decte Akono are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Matoaca High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Hayden Longacre and Morgan Decte Akono.

Hayden Longacre is a starting defender for the Warrior Field Hockey team and a four-year starting catcher in softball. She hit 285 last year with a better than 98% fielding rate and will be a team captain. Hayden has a 4.39 GPA and has earned praise for her endurance and example.

Morgan Decte Akono. runs both the 405 100 meters for Matoaca's track team, and is learning the shot put. He earned All-Academic Honors as a freshman with a 3.95 GPA. Morgan's coaches recognize him for his work ethic and his willingness to help others.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex.



