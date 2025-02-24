Watch Now
Woman injured after shooting at Henrico apartments, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a woman was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Henrico Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Cliffbrook Lane for the report of a firearm violation just before 9:30 p.m., according to Lt. M.S. Fishwick with Henrico Police.
Police said the woman who was shot was being driven to an area hospital in a private car.

"Officers intercepted that vehicle, located the victim, and she was transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital for treatment," Fishwick said.

Police said the victim's injury was not life-threatening.

"The Henrico Police Criminal Investigations Section is in the early stages of a shooting investigation," Fishwick said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is urged to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or submit the information through the P3Tips application on their mobile device. Information submitted through Crime Stoppers and the P3Tips application can be completed anonymously.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

