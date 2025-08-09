Woman critically injured after motorcycle wreck on Route 1, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman on a motorcycle was critically injured after a wreck at an intersection along Route 1 on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the intersection of Route 1 and Shields Road after Chesterfield Police said a motorcycle headed north ran into the back of a vehicle.

The driver fell off the bike and was then hit by a car in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Officers said the woman was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Crime Insider sources.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

