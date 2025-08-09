Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Woman critically injured after motorcycle wreck on Route 1, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025
Route 1 Wreck
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman on a motorcycle was critically injured after a wreck at an intersection along Route 1 on Saturday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the intersection of Route 1 and Shields Road after Chesterfield Police said a motorcycle headed north ran into the back of a vehicle.

The driver fell off the bike and was then hit by a car in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Officers said the woman was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Crime Insider sources.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

More comfortably warm weather on Sunday Central VA to enjoy great weekend weather with temps below normal for August Residents voice concerns as DEQ reviews Dominion's proposed methane gas plant Insurance paid her hospital bill. So why does the hospital claim she still owes?

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone