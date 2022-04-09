Woman hurt in apparent road rage shooting on Broad Street; police looking for gray Nissan

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a car involved in an apparent road rage shooting that left a woman injured Friday night in Richmond.

Officers said someone in a gray Nissan shot into the backseat of another car that was headed east in the 3500 block of on W. Broad Street around 11:30 p.m.

A woman who had non-life threatening injuries was checked out by EMS crews, but asked not not be be taken to the hospital, according to police.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.