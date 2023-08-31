Watch Now
Woman hit by car on Mechanicsville Turnpike critically injured, police say

Posted at 3:57 PM, Aug 31, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman who was hit by a car on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico County was critically injured Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 1 p.m., according to Will McCue with Henrico Police.

When police arrived, officers found a woman in the road. She was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, McCue said.

Video from the scene showed officers taking measurements and a person’s shoe in the road.

The driver remained at the scene and there is no word yet if charges will be filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, McCue said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

