Woman walking dogs assaulted in Richmond National Battlefield Park, police say

Officer: 'Victim screamed for help and the suspect and fled'
Richmond National Battlefield Park
Posted at 7:35 PM, Apr 28, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A woman walking her dogs was assaulted in Richmond National Battlefield Park Sunday morning, according to investigators.

Lt. Jack Kilcomons with Chesterfield Police said the woman was on the trail at Drewry’s Bluff when a man walked up to her around 9:30 a.m.

"He tried to speak to her, but when she did not respond; he became angry and began assaulting her," Kilcomons said. "The victim screamed for help and the suspect and fled."

Police described the suspect as a black male about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Officers said the man, who the victim said was wearing a white t-shirt and black or gray jeans, got into a white sedan.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," Kilcomons said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
