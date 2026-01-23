Winter storm prep tips to protect your home during extended power outages and freezing weather

RICHMOND, Va. — Winter storm preparation requires planning to protect your home and prevent costly damage during extended power outages and freezing temperatures.

CBS 6 meteorologists and utility experts helped answer some of the questions we're getting about how to prepare for severe winter weather.

Snow and Ice Management

When preparing for a storm that brings both snow and ice, homeowners should reduce snow accumulation but not remove it entirely.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel recommends keeping snow to a minimum while leaving about half an inch on surfaces.

He said you might want some there so that when the ice falls on it, you can scrape it off, as opposed to the ice just adhering directly to that hard surface.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone noted that when temperatures drop and the sun emerges, radiant heat can work on surfaces with half an inch of snow or less.

Thicker snow layers will simply reflect the heat away.

HVAC Unit Protection

Outdoor heating and cooling units require special attention during winter storms.

James River Air advises keeping vents, tops, and blades clear of snow and ice buildup.

You should avoid using sharp tools to remove ice from these units, as this can cause damage to the equipment.

Thermostat Settings for Travel

If you're leaving town ahead of the storm, proper thermostat management is crucial.

Craig Carper from Dominion Energy recommends setting the thermostat to a lower temperature rather than turning the heating system off completely.

Something in the low 60s, he said.

This approach prevents the energy and cost associated with rebooting the entire system and maintains some protection for the home's plumbing.

Water System Protection

Extended power outages in temperatures in the low 20s or below pose serious risks to home plumbing systems.

Contractors recommend shutting off water and draining pipes if power loss occurs during extremely cold conditions.

Before shutting off water, homeowners should fill bathtubs for toilet flushing and fill pots and pans with drinking water if bottled water supplies are limited.

Opening faucets helps drain the system completely.

The timing depends on pipe insulation and temperature duration.

While some homes may have a day or two before pipe damage occurs, temperatures in the 20s or lower for multiple days significantly increase the risk of burst pipes.



