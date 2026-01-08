Second accuser testifies in retired educator's child sex abuse trial

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Closing arguments will begin Thursday in the criminal trial of William Barnes Junior, a retired educator facing multiple charges of child sexual abuse in Prince George County.

The Commonwealth rested its case Wednesday morning after presenting testimony from a second alleged victim who said he does not know the accuser in the trial, Barnes’s adopted son Donald Newbold.

The 65-year-old claims the former assistant superintendent, who was a teacher at the time, sexually assaulted him in 1975 as a teen on an overnight hockey trip.

He said Barnes was actually his brother’s teacher, but his mom suggested he go on the trip because he was older. He said went on the trip with his friend, Barnes, Barnes’s friend, Barnes’s mother, and her friend.

He testified Barnes left him and his friend in a hotel room the night they got there and went then went out. He said he and his friend fell asleep on opposite beds while watching TV. He testified he was awakened to Barnes’s finger in his “rear” and then saw Barnes “licking his fingers.” He said he ran into the bathroom, locked the door, and turned on the shower for hours. He testified he was trying to figure out “how the hell he was going to get out of there.”

He said he did not open the door until his friend was heard crying on the other end of the door. The witness said his friend also admitted to being assaulted by Barnes. He testified his friend said Barnes “fondled him between the legs.” He said they left when Barnes’s mother came to the door. The witness said he told her he wanted to "go home." He said she kept probing him as to what was wrong, and he told her he didn’t feel good.

He declined a gift he said Barnes offered him at a shop on the way home. He said he and his friend did tell their parents, but they did not want anyone to know. He said people at school found out about it, but he said teachers did not believe the allegations.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley questioned the accuser about comments the witness said he jokingly made to a family member about his memory. He told Cooley, “I remember what happened to me. You would too if you were in my shoes.”

The defense called Donald Newbold's estranged family members and former friends to testify. They showed dozens of pages of profane and threatening text messages sent by Newbold, including one Newbold sent to his estranged son that read: "Death is not off the table right now." His estranged wife, daughter, and son testified that his personality changed around the time of COVID. They said he would talk about conspiracy theories and would worry the kids were going to get kidnapped or sex trafficked. They said he became more agitated and controlling. Newbold’s estranged wife Carey testified his toxicity led to their separation, not her father in law’s influence as Newbold claims.

In emotional testimony, Newbold's estranged daughter said she learned about her father's allegations against her grandfather through social media. When asked about her reaction from prosecutors she said she was “shocked” and wondered “why now” and why were they being dragged into the situation, breaking down in tears on the stand.

Family and friends testified they were never warned to stay away from Barnes and said there had been no mention of abuse allegations. The kids said they had sleepovers with their grandfather, and Newbold allowed them to go on out of town trips with Barnes alone.

Newbold’s credibility repeatedly was called into question. Cooley asked his estranged family if Barnes ever moved out of the family home they all shared for a period of years, as Newbold stated under oath to the grand jury; they all testified that Barnes has always lived with them.

Prosecutors pointed out through cross-examination that Newbold’s estranged family is primarily supported by Barnes. They testified he pays the mortgage, cell phone bill and for the children's college educations.

The jury could begin deliberations as soon as Thursday.

Two of the original nine charges against Barnes for the alleged sex crimes involving Newbold were dropped Wednesday morning. He now faces seven charges.

Barnes also faces a charge and trial for the other accuser who testified for the Commonwealth Wednesday and a charge and trial for a man who police say reported Barnes in 2014 for allegedly assaulting him as a teen. Police say that the anonymous tip wasn’t investigated at the time.

