Man shot outside Whole Foods dies; suspects now charged with murder

SCENE VIDEO: People heard arguing before shooting outside Whole Foods, Crime Insider sources say
Police are investigating a shooting after people were heard arguing in the Whole Foods parking lot in Glen Allen Saturday night.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 06, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The victim in a shooting outside a Henrico County Whole Foods has now died, police say.

The victim, 30-year-old Julian Leshon McClenny, of Drewryville, was shot Saturday around 8:50 p.m. on the 11100 block of West Broad Street. Officials said McClenny died of his injuries Tuesday.

As a result, the suspects, Deontae Winston and Katoya Brown, have now been charged with second-degree murder.

A preliminary investigation found the pair were in the Whole Foods parking lot when they got into an argument with McClenny.

"The argument resulted in McClenny being shot," police said.

Video from the scene Saturday night showed numerous evidence markers on the sidewalk and in the road not far from the store's side entrance. That is the exit from the store's cafe seating and is also near grocery pickup and the bakery.

A minivan driven by a woman was seen fleeing the scene, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The passenger in the vehicle was a man with a gun, according to sources.

Anyone with any further information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Det. Lozak at 804-501-5588. You can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or by using P3tips.com; both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

