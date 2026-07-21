RICHMOND, Va. — After 39 days of World Cup madness — from the opening match on June 11 to a newsroom watch party for Sunday's finale — I was all in. But with the final whistle blown, I found myself asking the big questions: How do I stay a soccer fan? What club should I support? Who does the Viking guy play for?

I set out to get answers.

Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins below.

The World Cup is over... so, now what? One CBS 6 photojournalist finds out.

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