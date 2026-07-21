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The World Cup is over... so, now what? One CBS 6 photojournalist finds out.

Argentina Spain WCup Soccer
Frank Franklin II/AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Spain's Rodri (16) lifts the winners' trophy as he celebrates with teammates after their win in the World Cup final soccer match against Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Argentina Spain WCup Soccer
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RICHMOND, Va. — After 39 days of World Cup madness — from the opening match on June 11 to a newsroom watch party for Sunday's finale — I was all in. But with the final whistle blown, I found myself asking the big questions: How do I stay a soccer fan? What club should I support? Who does the Viking guy play for?

I set out to get answers.

Watch the video report by CBS 6 photojournalist Chris Jenkins below.

The World Cup is over... so, now what? One CBS 6 photojournalist finds out.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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