What we learned about Richmond mayoral candidates ahead of the Citizen's Debate on Oct. 15

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 interviewed the Richmond mayoral candidates ahead of The Citizens Debate, where each candidate shared their vision for Richmond's future and how they would approach problems facing the city.

The Citizens Debate will be held on October 15 at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (VMHC) in Richmond. The debate will broadcast live on WTVR CBS 6 and stream to WTVR.com, the CBS 6 News app, and the CBS 6 streaming channels on Roku and Apple TV.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. Those who plan to attend in person are encouraged to arrive early to be seated for the broadcast.

The debate is co-sponsored by Richmond First, the VMHC's John Marshall Center, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and WTVR CBS 6.

Below are highlights from our discussion with each candidate, alongside their background and fundraising information.

Andreas Addison

Andreas Addison

Fast Facts



City Council member (1st District) since 2016

Formerly worked for the city as a management analyst and civic innovator,

Created Richmond's Open Data Portal, which publicizes information and data about the city

Small business owner and adjunct instructor at the University of Virginia

Funds raised as of Sept. 24, according to VPAP: $128,497 (#4 in fundraising)

"I think going back to the administration that I started from... as mayor, I think that's an opportunity to build upon what I think is the people are asking for — transparency, accountability, accessibility, more importantly, responsiveness. When they need help, they get it."

Danny Avula

Danny Avula

Fast Facts



Pediatrician at Chippenham Hospital

Former Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Social Services

Former Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts

Led Virginia's COVID-19 vaccination effort in 2021

Funds raised as of Sept. 24, according to VPAP: $827,698 (#1 in fundraising)

"I spent 15 years being successful at leading and transforming local and state government agencies and doing the work of building a team, building culture, and improving service delivery, which is ultimately a huge part of what this job is about."

Michelle Mosby

Michelle Mosby

Fast Facts



Previous City Council member (9th District) and council president

Real estate professional of 20+ years

Founder and president of nonprofit helping citizens return from incarceration

Funds raised as of Sept. 24, according to VPAP: $290,512 (#3 in fundraising)

“We’ve got to make sure that when we’re saying we’re doing a thing, and I think that’s across the board with all of the things, it’s following the process all the way through. We’ve got to follow our processes.”

Maurice Neblett

Maurice Neblett

Fast Facts



Community organizer and advocate for marginalized groups

Richmond native, Virginia Union University graduate

Board member of a local federal credit union

Funds raised as of Sept. 24, according to VPAP: $2,740 (#5 in fundraising)

"As a community organizer advocating for the community members, I have seen them being turned around when they go in for services. We need to open the doors back up, and that's why I want to make sure we open the doors for City Hall. I want to make sure that the community have a seat at the table."

Harrison Roday

Harrison Roday

Fast Facts



Founder of a nonprofit providing funds for Black, women, and minority-owned small businesses

Founder of a software company and former leader of industrial companies

Previously worked for Sen. Tim Kaine, the Obama White House, and various Virginia Democrat organizations

Funds raised as of Sept. 24, according to VPAP: $727,452 (#2 in fundraising)

“The mayor here does not have a magic wand. We need someone who knows how to collaborate and partner with stakeholders that are inside and outside the government in order to drive the change that we need."



