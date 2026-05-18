Watch: New CBS 6 Weather Dog Bruce makes on-air debut

RICHMOND, Va. — The newest addition to the CBS 6 Weather Team made his on-air debut Monday evening.

Bruce, following in the footsteps of Walter The Weather Dog and Stanley The Storm Dog, is Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel's new yellow lab puppy.

Older brother Stanley will introduce Bruce to the world of forecasting in the Backyard Weather Center.

Zach noted that Bruce was a little camera-shy on his first day, similar to Walter, who went on to become a Richmond icon.

Bruce joined the Daniel family about nine months after they lost Walter to lymphoma.

You can keep up with Bruce and Stanley's adventures on Stanley's Facebook page.

Send Bruce a welcome message by emailing the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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