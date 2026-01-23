We Play Too foundation breaks down barriers to help Richmond kids discover unfamiliar sports

RICHMOND, Va. — Roger Dabney has been listening to the choreographed mayhem of karate classes for nearly half a century.

He started practicing at 14, but at his Competitive Edge Karate school in the West End, he works with kids as young as six — beginning not with kicks or punches, but with building trust between student and teacher.

"It’s gonna be a little scary, but just a lot of moving around. The scary part for the kids is that they’re always afraid — ‘Are you going to get hurt?’" Dabney said. "So I try to get them to understand that you’re going to see these things going on in class, but I’m going to build you up until your confidence is there."

WTVR Roger Dabney

Dabney has seen firsthand how karate can transform a young person’s life.

It did for him — and now he works to do the same for others.

"It was the confidence that it gave me," he said. "If you can get that confidence to help you overcome whatever you face, that’s a big goal."

It’s worked for kids like Khalif Forehand, who came to Competitive Edge because his cousin was taking classes.

He can’t exactly pinpoint what he likes most about it, but he knows what it’s done for him.

"Now, I approach things much better. I approach it in a calmer way," Forehand said.

WTVR Khalif Forehand

"Once he understood that he was working hard, then he was good," Dabney said. "He was like, ‘All right, I know what I’ve got to do. I’ve had these challenges, but I can overcome these challenges if I learn these things you’re teaching in class.’"

None of Khalif’s friends share his interest in martial arts — and some may not even know about the opportunity. But there’s a group in Richmond aiming to change that.

Anu Ramesh, a senior at Maggie Walker Governor’s School, started a foundation called We Play Too, which helps introduce Richmond kids to sports they may know nothing about, or may never have even seen.

We Play Too

"We’re basically taking access to sports to the next level and allowing kids to pursue not just awareness, but actual competition," Ramesh said.

What began as Ramesh and friends hanging out after school introducing younger kids to unfamiliar sports has since grown into a robust initiative.

"When we went to high school, it became a full-fledged program where we partnered with Richmond Schools’ after-school programs and brought high school volunteers to teach kids those sports," Ramesh said.

Ramesh, who plays three different sports at Maggie Walker, has partnered with VCU and the University of Richmond — among others — to bring all kinds of sports to kids.

We Play Too

"Lacrosse was a big one," Ramesh said. "We had the VCU lacrosse team come out a few weeks ago. The kids thought it was just baseball at first — they were just tossing the balls around — but then they got really good at it, and they really liked it."

We Play Too has also launched a scholarship program designed to help kids not only try new sports but also support those who show real promise.

Khalif is their first recipient.

"The first time I saw him, he was really quiet and reserved," Ramesh said. "Then as we met over the months, his demeanor became so much more happy, wholehearted. He was really passionate about karate."

The scholarship will help with equipment, travel, and competition fees — keeping doors open for opportunity.

"I understand the financial barriers, and I know that just having the experience can make you realize this is something you want to pursue later," Ramesh said. "So breaking that initial barrier is what the scholarship is for."

For Dabney, this is just another step in helping Khalif grow.

"Each belt level comes with a goal. Every time he faces a challenge, there’s something for him to overcome — but also something to challenge him even more," Dabney said. "But he’s up for it. He’s working toward it now."

