Police: Fight led to shooting outside Chesterfield Wawa; victim has multiple gunshot wounds

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was injured after a fight led to a shooting at a gas station in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the Wawa at 150 Pike View Drive at 2 a.m.

Investigators said a large group had gathered in the gas station's parking lot when the altercation broke out.

Police found the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, at an area hospital's emergency room.

Police said that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers urged "anyone who was present to come forward."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.