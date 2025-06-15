Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Fight led to shooting outside Chesterfield Wawa; victim has multiple gunshot wounds

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, June 15, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, June 15, 2025
Chesterfield Police
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was injured after a fight led to a shooting at a gas station in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Chesterfield Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the Wawa at 150 Pike View Drive at 2 a.m.

Investigators said a large group had gathered in the gas station's parking lot when the altercation broke out.

Police found the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds, at an area hospital's emergency room.

Police said that the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers urged "anyone who was present to come forward."

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Democrats squaring off in Virginia primaries say one name a lot: Trump Muggy today with more storms, flooding possible Crime Insider sources: Man jumped from 3rd-floor apartment after knife incident Young performers bring 'Frozen' to life at Midlothian summer theater camp

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone