Free Fitness Warriors program offers exercise classes for all ages: 'Give everybody an extra boost'

RICHMOND, Va. — Free fitness classes are available seven days a week across Richmond for people of all ages and fitness levels through the Sports Backers Fitness Warriors program.

The program includes the Stronger Body Moving chair aerobics class every Tuesday at the VCU Health Hub at 25th Street.

"This is the Fitness Warriors free exercise class for those in the community and surrounding counties," fitness instructor Wilma Turner said. "We want to give everybody an extra boost on their journey to make a difference in their health conditions."

Turner is one of many dedicated instructors in the program. Her classes focus on seniors 50 and over, ensuring everyone feels included while getting a good workout.

"My class is tailored for a specific group," Turner explained. "I'm looking out for my community, my people, me and to go with everybody else."

The Fitness Warriors program offers classes seven days a week for ages 4 to 104, both in-person and live on Zoom. Julie Fox has participated for over 10 years.

"I try to do something every day, fitness-wise," Fox said. "I like the classes that I get with Fitness Warriors. I do online as well as in person."

Fox reports positive results from her participation.

"I get a lot of exercise," Fox said. "And I have a balance problem, and that's getting a lot better... I just get the camaraderie of being around other people."

Tiffany Copeland, director of the Sports Backers Fitness Warriors program, explained the partnership behind the initiative.

"This is a partnership between Sports Backers Fitness Warriors program and the VCU Health Hub at 25th. So we kicked off with our first class back in May of 2019," Copeland said. "And ever since, we've just continually had classes here."

The classes aren't limited to one location but are spread throughout the Richmond region.

"We have roughly 58 weekly classes that take place. Four of them are on Zoom, so anyone can access them. All you have to do is register through RVAFitnessWarriors.org," Copeland said.

All classes under the Fitness Warriors brand are free.

"We understand that could already be a hard thing to get into," Copeland said. "We have barriers that we already face mentally when it comes to fitness. So we try to make sure that the program is completely free of charge, open to all, accessible to all ages — and most of all fun."

Turner started as a participant in 2014 before becoming an instructor.

"Fast forward 10 years later, I became a group fitness instructor," Turner said. "I'm so happy to be a part of this program and what we do for the community."

When asked to describe the class in one phrase, Turner replied, "Love, love and passion."

