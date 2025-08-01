Culinary Artistry Workshop inspiring young chefs at Richmond International Airport this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — A dash of creativity, a pinch of fun, and a whole lot of inspiration are on the menu at Richmond International Airport this weekend.

The Society, Incorporated – Chickahominy River Women Chapter invites children ages 7 to 14 to roll up their sleeves and step into the kitchen for the Culinary Artistry Workshop, happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Applebee’s inside the airport.

This free, hands-on event, supported by Delaware North, offers more than just cooking lessons. Led by Executive Chef Cory Sheldon, the workshop fuses culinary technique with artistic expression.

From learning how to plate and garnish like a pro, to designing table settings and exploring the world of flavor and color, this workshop is designed to inspire young minds and palates.

“You never know — we might produce a chef out of this experience,” said Patrice Randall, a member of The Society, Incorporated. “This is art, too. It’s a way for kids to express themselves through food and understand what it takes to prepare a beautiful meal.”

Each participant will receive:



All necessary ingredients and cooking equipment

Step-by-step guidance from Chef Sheldon

Recipe cards to recreate dishes at home

A meal to enjoy at the end of the session

The goal, according to Chapter President Dr. Delta Bowers, is to introduce kids to the culinary arts in a way that’s imaginative, educational, and empowering. “It aligns with our mission to support and celebrate the arts in all its forms,” she said.

It’s completely free, including parking. Families are encouraged to register early, as space is limited.

Register on Eventbrite by clicking here.

For more information, please contact Cathy Wysong at crwysong@yahoo.com.

