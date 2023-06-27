Watch Now
Washington-area chain Taco Bamba coming to Willow Lawn shopping center

The interior of a Taco Bamba restaurant in Springfield.
The interior of a Taco Bamba restaurant in Springfield.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jun 27, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — The recent spurt of activity at a Willow Lawn retail strip continues with the impending arrival of an out-of-town taqueria. D.C.-area chain Taco Bamba is planning to open its first local outpost in the shopping center in early 2024. The restaurant has claimed an end space in Willow Lawn’s eastern strip, which is undergoing a transformation to make room for beauty supplies store Ulta and discount store Five Below. The two retailers are taking over storefronts once occupied by Dollar Tree and Ledo Pizza, among others.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
