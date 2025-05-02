Virginia State University on lockdown after shooting near on-campus basketball court

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University's campus is on lockdown after a person was injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened near the on-campus basketball court, and according to a statement from the university, the victim was shot in the leg.

Crime Insider sources say investigators are checking reports of another possible victim with lacerations.

"Law enforcement is on the scene, and the situation is actively being investigated. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available," a VSU spokesperson said.

People on campus are being instructed to shelter in place until further notice.

