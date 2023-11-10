Warriors Heart is a Virginia program helping veterans and law enforcement heal

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- The newly-opened Warriors Heart center in Caroline County is a first-of-its-kind treatment facility helping veterans and first responders heal from addiction and substance abuse.

The 46-day program is run by first responders or veterans who are also in recovery.

The center includes on-site clinicians and therapists who work with those struggling with alcohol or drug addiction, as well as PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

The program offers classes like art, cooking, woodshop, and canine and equine therapy.

Organizers believe service comes with a price and they are ready to provide assistance.

"If you know somebody who is struggling, who needs help, we do not struggle alone," Warriors Heart executive director Michael Marotta said. "Reach out to them. Deal directly with what's going on and have the hard conversation."

Organizers said they're working with nonprofits to get expenses covered for those who may qualify. The group said it was committed to not turning away any potential patients because of finances. Click here for more information.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.