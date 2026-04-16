Prince George motorcyclist killed in crash on Walton Lake Road

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Prince George man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Disputanta Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 9 a.m. in the 10600 block of Walton Lake Road.

The operator of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Vincent Whitman, died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Officials are investigating. If you have any information on the incident, contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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