Second suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Virginia State University campus

SCENE VIDEO: Man killed in shooting on VSU's campus
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting near Virginia State University in early October, Chesterfield County police announced Thursday.

After police received a tip from a community member, Latrell Creighton, 19, of Dinwiddie County, was arrested around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Richmond's Fairfield Court.

Creighton is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Omarion Bryant, 20, also of Dinwiddie County. He was shot and killed around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2025, in the 20900 block of Third Avenue.

Jalen Johnson of Prince George County was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with accessory after the fact of homicide.

"Police are grateful for the community’s assistance in this investigation," the news release says.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing their investigation into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

