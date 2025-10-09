Police ID man killed in shooting near VSU campus, announce 1 arrest

ETTRICK, Va. — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting near Virginia State University's campus last weekend and announced an arrest in the investigation.

Police were called to the 20900 block of Third Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A news release from the Chesterfield County Police Department identified the victim as Omarion Bryant, 20, of Dinwiddie County.

Jalen Johnson of Prince George County is charged with accessory after the fact of homicide in connection to the shooting and was arrested Monday.

Police noted that neither Bryant nor Johnson are VSU students.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. It's not clear if police are searching for more suspects at this time.

Anyone with information should contact CCPD at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.