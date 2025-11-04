Police release new information in fatal shooting near Virginia State University

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have released new information about a suspect in a fatal shooting near Virginia State University last month.

The shooting occurred in the 20900 block of Third Avenue around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4. Omarion Bryant, 20, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jalen Johnson of Prince George County was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with accessory after the fact of homicide. Police are still looking for 19-year-old Latrell Creighton, of the 25600 block of Brunswick Avenue in Dinwiddie, who is wanted for second-degree homicide.

Police describe Creighton as a Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a distinctive tattoo across the front of his neck. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you encounter Creighton, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Provided to WTVR

New information

During the investigation, Creighton's father, 39-year-old Cordarious Berry, of the 300 block of Appomattox Street in Hopewell, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug and possession of ammunition by a felon.

According to police, Creighton has family in Jackson, Tennessee, who are helping him. Police are asking the public to report any information on his whereabouts immediately to their local police department.

You can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

