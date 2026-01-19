Volunteers gather at Virginia State University on MLK Day to package 50,000 meals for people in need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 400 volunteers gathered at Virginia State University on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to package 50,000 boxed meals aimed at addressing food insecurity in the Tri-Cities.

The volunteers filled the gymnasium working at over 20 packing stations to measure mac and cheese noodles and oatmeal into shelf-stable nutritious meals. The packaged food will be distributed to local food pantries, with some boxes going to VSU's campus food bank to help struggling students.

"One in eight Virginia households are food insecure, and we just really wanted to be able to package shelf stable nutritious meals to be able to help our greater community," said Dr. Crystal Wynn, assistant extension administrator at VSU.

The university partnered with The Outreach Program, a non-profit that focuses on access to food, education and medical care, to organize the day of service.

Volunteer Latanja Davenport, who participated with her sorority of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. said the event highlighted the community's needs.

"One of our main priorities of our organizations is service to all, to all mankind," Davenport said. "You will be surprised at the needs of the community as it relates to food. And for this much to be packaged today, that sends a note that we have a lot of members in our community that need nutrition."

The event brought together volunteers of all ages, from the youngest community members to the oldest, embodying Dr. King's vision of community service and unity.

"The need for the food and nutrition is very important here in the Petersburg area," Davenport said.

University leaders said this was the first Martin Luther King Jr. Day food packaging event at Virginia State University, and they are to make it an annual event, with more plans for next year.

All 50,000 meals were expected to be sealed and ready for distribution to local food banks by the end of the day.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.