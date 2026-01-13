VSP Superintendent Matthew Hanley announces retirement after 32 years

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Matthew D. Hanley announced his retirement Monday.

Hanley is stepping down after 32 years in law enforcement, including his tenure as VSP superintendent since February 2024 when Governor Glenn Youngkin appointed him to the role. Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger appointed former Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz to replace him last week.

“It has been an honor to serve this great Commonwealth as a longstanding member of the Virginia State Police," Hanley said in a statement. "I am proud of the incredible work the agency has accomplished and am grateful for the commitment that our sworn and professional staff provide daily. Virginia is in a better place today because of their dedication and I will greatly miss serving alongside them.”

Hanley joined VSP in 1993 and worked his way through the ranks over three decades of service. His prior positions include Director of the Bureau of Field Operations, Director of the Office of Performance Management and Internal Controls, Training Officer, Assistant Division Commander, Area Commander, Sergeant, and Trooper.

Katz will begin his new role on January 17.

