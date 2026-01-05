Gov.-elect Spanberger appoints former Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz as VSP superintendent

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has appointed former Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz as superintendent of the Virginia State Police.

The announcement came as Spanberger announced other state agency leads and secretariat senior staff ahead of her inauguration on Saturday, Jan. 17.

Katz retired from the Chesterfield County Police Department in 2024 after accepting a position with the FBI.

Katz began his tenure as chief in January 2018, when he brought a different style of leadership to CCPD from his previous position in Florida.

"Love those you lead. I've certainly done that and I think our staff has embraced that and that means the personnel in our agency who go out and help people in their time of need,” Katz told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett at the time of his retirement.

“Over the past two months, I have been working to make sure my administration is ready to begin serving Virginians on day one, and that means building a team of leaders who are prepared to address the challenges facing our Commonwealth, put forward practical solutions, and build an economy where every Virginian can succeed,” said Spanberger. “I’m excited to work alongside these exceptional Virginians, who I know will lead Virginia’s government diligently. I know their extensive experience in their respective fields and demonstrated dedication to improving the lives of Virginians will provide the stability our Commonwealth needs right now.”

