VSI sources say one injured after shooting at Virginia State University

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Statewide Incidents reports one person was shot in the leg, Monday night on the campus of Virginia State University.

They report the school is on lockdown. According to sources, multiple shots were fired in the area of the campus. Sources confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that the victim was sent to an hospital for treatment.

In an alert issued by Virginia State University Police, officials warned, “Shots Fired on campus near Gateway area, Avoid the area.”

No arrests have been reported as of around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

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