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VSI sources say one injured after shooting at Virginia State University

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RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Statewide Incidents reports one person was shot in the leg, Monday night on the campus of Virginia State University.

They report the school is on lockdown. According to sources, multiple shots were fired in the area of the campus. Sources confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that the victim was sent to an hospital for treatment.

In an alert issued by Virginia State University Police, officials warned, “Shots Fired on campus near Gateway area, Avoid the area.”

No arrests have been reported as of around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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