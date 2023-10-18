Watch Now
Turning 100 'feels pretty good,' Virginia WWII veteran says on landmark birthday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A World War II veteran from Virginia celebrated a landmark birthday over the weekend.

James Flinchum turned 100 years old surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones on Sunday at a Christiansburg assisted living home.

Flinchum served as an aviation engineer for two years during WWII. After two years in his platoon, he was then stationed in England and then traveled across Europe after D-Day.

Flinchum’s son, Jim, who is also a veteran, said it was an honor to be able to wish his father a happy 100th birthday.

The centenarian's son said his father attributed his longevity to "no smoking, no drinking."

“Feels pretty good, I’m looking for the next hundred,” Mr. Flinchum said.

