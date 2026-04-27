Virginia woman shares her secret to longevity on her 102nd birthday

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman who turned 102 credits her longevity to praising the Lord, according to her caregivers.

The birthday celebration for Ms. Vida Spencer took place on Sunday at Watercrest Senior Living in Moseley.

Workers described the "very healthy" centenarian as "a social butterfly who enjoys being around other residents."

They said Ms. Vida enjoys singing and being around her family and friends.

"The key to getting to 102 is thanking the Lord for all he has done for her," staffers said. "As far as looking good, she said she eats lots of sweets."

After her latest milestone birthday, Ms. Vida said she is looking forward to continuing to play bingo.

Do you know someone celebrating a milestone birthday? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event. Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.