Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
69  WX Alerts 52  Closings/Delays
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Attorney general asks Virginians to report price gouging amid weather emergency. Here's how.

As Virginians flock to stock up on supplies to weather the impending winter storm, the state's top law enforcement official has an important message: Be on the lookout for price gouging.
Attorney general asks Virginians to report price gouging amid weather emergency. Here's how.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginians flock to stock up on supplies to weather the impending winter storm, the state's top law enforcement official has an important message: Be on the lookout for price gouging.

"If any citizen in Virginia feels like they are being taken advantage of, if the price is too high, if they feel like someone is charging that because of the storm, they should contact our office by phone or by email," Attorney General Jay Jones told CBS 6.

Scott THUMB Spanberger Emergency 2

Local News

State of Emergency: Spanberger declares Virginia emergency ahead of winter storm

Cameron Thompson

When Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Thursday, it triggered the commonwealth's anti-price gouging laws. They're meant to protect consumers from having to pay outrageous prices for essentials like water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials, and even tree removal services.

Jones said his office is now prioritizing resources to enforce those laws.

“We have staff ready to go who are waiting to jump into action if someone reports it, and so we'll be working all weekend. We'll be there for people 24/7," Jones said.

"What should retailers know?” reporter Tyler Layne asked.

“To charge the same prices, to not try to take advantage of our consumers," Jones said.

The best test to determine whether a price is unconscionable is to compare it to the price for the same goods or services in the ten days prior to the emergency.

“Has your office received any complaints so far since the emergency declaration was put into place?” Layne asked.

“We are assessing everything that's coming in. We are making sure that we are being dynamic and responsive," Jones said.

Jones is calling on Virginians who notice prices on necessities that seem unusual to file a complaint.

Here's how:

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone