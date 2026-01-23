Attorney general asks Virginians to report price gouging amid weather emergency. Here's how.

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginians flock to stock up on supplies to weather the impending winter storm, the state's top law enforcement official has an important message: Be on the lookout for price gouging.

"If any citizen in Virginia feels like they are being taken advantage of, if the price is too high, if they feel like someone is charging that because of the storm, they should contact our office by phone or by email," Attorney General Jay Jones told CBS 6.

When Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency on Thursday, it triggered the commonwealth's anti-price gouging laws. They're meant to protect consumers from having to pay outrageous prices for essentials like water, ice, food, generators, batteries, home repair materials, and even tree removal services.

Jones said his office is now prioritizing resources to enforce those laws.

“We have staff ready to go who are waiting to jump into action if someone reports it, and so we'll be working all weekend. We'll be there for people 24/7," Jones said.

"What should retailers know?” reporter Tyler Layne asked.

“To charge the same prices, to not try to take advantage of our consumers," Jones said.

The best test to determine whether a price is unconscionable is to compare it to the price for the same goods or services in the ten days prior to the emergency.

“Has your office received any complaints so far since the emergency declaration was put into place?” Layne asked.

“We are assessing everything that's coming in. We are making sure that we are being dynamic and responsive," Jones said.

Jones is calling on Virginians who notice prices on necessities that seem unusual to file a complaint.

By phone: (800)-552-9963

By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us

Online Complaint Form

