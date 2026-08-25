Virginia State Police trooper hurt in secondary I-95 crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A Virginia State Police trooper was injured Monday night in a secondary crash inside a work zone on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

VSP said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 24 on I-95 north, south of Route 10.

VSP said the trooper had been responding to an earlier crash involving a work-zone truck-mounted attenuator that had been struck from behind by another vehicle. After completing that investigation, the trooper was preparing to clear the scene.

At that point, the trooper's marked 2023 Ford Explorer and a Virginia Department of Transportation Safety Service Patrol vehicle were in the left lane. The Safety Service Patrol vehicle had its arrow board activated while its driver was outside retrieving traffic cones, according to VSP.

That's when a 2024 Toyota Camry going north in the left lane sped by the work zone and hit the Safety Service Patrol vehicle, police said. That impact then pushed the Ford F-250 into the rear of the trooper's patrol vehicle while the trooper was seated inside with emergency lights activated.

The Camry then struck a passing 2019 Toyota RAV4 driven by an adult male from Henrico, who suffered minor injuries, according to VSP.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to a Chester-area emergency department with back pain and was treated and released a short time later. The Safety Service Patrol driver was not injured.

The driver of the Camry, Creecia Kilpatrick of Winterville, N.C., was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Kilpatrick was issued a summons for reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.