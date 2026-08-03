Virginia state Sen. Janet Howell, first woman to co-chair Senate Finance Committee, dead at 82

RICHMOND, Va. — Janet Howell, a trailblazing Virginia state senator who served for 32 years and became the first woman to co-chair the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, died Sunday. She was 82.

Howell, a Democrat, represented Fairfax and Arlington County until 2024. As co-chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, she helped shape Virginia's state budget for a generation.

Virginia leaders paid tribute to Howell on Sunday.

House Speaker Don Scott said Howell broke barriers at a time when few women were welcome in Virginia's halls of power.

"Senator Janet Howell stepped into the arena at a time when few women were welcome there. As the first woman to serve on and later co-chair the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, she shaped every state budget for a generation and changed the trajectory of Virginia itself," Scott said.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger called Howell a fierce advocate for Virginia's schools and a powerful example for women in politics.

"She set a powerful example for so many of the women who have followed her in Virginia politics," Spanberger said.

Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi, who counted Howell as a personal mentor, said her loss is deeply felt.

"Senator Howell was, first and foremost, a committed public servant and a strong voice on the issues that impact our communities. She was a mentor to many women, including me," Hashmi said.

Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan, who knew Howell as both a role model and a colleague, said she first watched Howell navigate the Senate as an intern and later served alongside her on the Finance Committee.

"I learned and laughed a lot with her, especially during long days and nights on the Senate Finance Committee over which she presided as the first woman chair," McClellan said. "I am deeply saddened by her passing."

Sen. Tim Kaine said Howell spent more than three decades championing public education, mental health, and women's rights.

"Virginia will miss her," Kaine said.

Sen. Mark Warner called Howell's leadership and friendship a lasting gift to the people of Virginia.

"Janet dedicated her life to service and the people of Virginia, and her leadership and friendship touched so many," Warner said.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Howell. Janet dedicated her life to service and the people of Virginia, and her leadership and friendship touched so many. I send my heartfelt condolences to her entire family during this difficult time. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 2, 2026

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