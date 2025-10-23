Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia as government shutdown threatens November SNAP benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency on Thursday to provide hunger relief for Virginians as the ongoing federal government shutdown threatens the release of November SNAP benefits.

According to the latest state data, over 854,000 in Virginia are enrolled in SNAP benefits, including 172,000 Central Virginians.



Youngkin said that the Commonwealth will provide food benefits in the event of a SNAP delay as the shutdown continues.

"I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by Congressional Democrats. I am declaring a State of Emergency due to the Democrat Shutdown to protect hungry Virginians in need,” Youngkin said.

The announcement comes after a Wednesday news conference, when the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks Eddie Oliver warned that food banks simply cannot fill the gap if SNAP funding runs out.

Watch: Virginia food banks warn they can't meet demand if SNAP benefits are delayed

Virginia food banks warn they can't meet demand if SNAP benefits are delayed

"We are surging resources to our network of pantries. We want folks to reach out to a local pantry if you are in need of assistance, but we are certainly not confident that we're going to be able to meet the demand that would occur if SNAP benefits do not go out on time next month," Oliver said. "We are collectively Virginia's largest charitable response to hunger. We cannot do what we do without strong federal nutrition programs. For every meal that food banks distribute, SNAP provides nine. There is simply no way that we can make up significant gaps or losses to that program."

In a separate news conference on Wednesday, Youngkin called on Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine to vote to reopen the government.

Warner and Kaine issued a joint statement in response to Youngkin's comments Wednesday:

“Earlier this summer, Republicans slashed basic nutrition benefits in order to pay for massive tax breaks for the ultra wealthy. Now, despite having control over the White House and both branches of Congress, they’re again leaving needy families and children in the lurch by keeping the government shuttered and refusing to come to the negotiating table. We’re going to keep doing everything in our power to prevent families from going hungry, including working with USDA to keep SNAP benefits flowing as long as possible.”

The governor's announcement Thursday did not include information on how SNAP recipients will receive their benefits from the state.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube