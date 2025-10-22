Virginia food banks warn they can't meet demand if SNAP benefits are delayed in November

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia food banks are sounding the alarm about their inability to meet demand if benefits for a federal food assistance program do not go out on time in November, as the federal government shutdown threatens its funding.

The Supplemental Food Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps around 42-million Americans each month. It is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and fully funded by the federal government, but state and local agencies handle the distribution of funds to their residents.

According to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Social Services, over 854,000 Virginians received benefits in September — including over 172-thousand in Central Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states in an October 10 letter obtained by Politico to pause November SNAP payments until further notice. Local agencies in Powhatan and Henrico have already alerted residents in recent days to the possibility of delayed benefits.

In a Wednesday news conference, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks warned that food banks simply cannot fill the gap if SNAP funding runs out.

"We are surging resources to our network of pantries. We want folks to reach out to a local pantry if you are in need of assistance, but we are certainly not confident that we're going to be able to meet the demand that would occur if SNAP benefits do not go out on time next month," Eddie Oliver said. "We are collectively Virginia's largest charitable response to hunger. We cannot do what we do without strong federal nutrition programs. For every meal that food banks distribute, SNAP provides nine. There is simply no way that we can make up significant gaps or losses to that program."

Families that rely on SNAP also shared their stories in the news conference about the importance of the program — including Richmonder Lakisha Cain, who said she is helping her uncle who gets benefits.

"He's in the process of applying for disability, but that can take a long time. So, SNAP has been his only source of income. It at least means he can have food," said Cain.

During Wednesday's news conference, advocates along with state and Congressional Democrats called on the USDA to use a $6 billion contingency fund they're required by law to use when SNAP funding runs out (however, CNN reports that the full cost of November benefits is closer to $8-billion).

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (VA-04) criticized the funding priorities during the government shutdown.

"If there's somehow money to bail out right-wing politicians in Argentina during our government shutdown, it's clear we have the resources to ensure that American families don't go hungry on Thanksgiving," McClellan said.

When CBS 6 reached out to USDA to ask if they'd use those funds, we received an automated reply that their press officer was furloughed and didn't have access to email.

During a separate news conference, Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin expressed concern about SNAP benefits running out but expressed confidence in the Trump administration to find a solution.

"I know the Trump administration's been working hard to try to figure this out. They figured out how to fund our military, they've now figured out how to fund law enforcement -- at least for a little while," Youngkin said. "The size of the SNAP benefit program is a real challenge and I know if there's a way to do it they're going to figure it out."

Youngkin also blamed Democrats for the current situation. While the Republican-controlled House has passed a stopgap measure, the Senate needs Democratic support to pass it. Democrats have said they won't support it unless it includes extensions on soon-to-be expiring subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Youngkin called on Virginia's two Democratic Senators to vote to reopen the government.

"I just think that this idea that Senate Democrats are holding Americans and Virginians hostage is really, really unfair," Youngkin said.

In response to Youngkin's comments, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine issued the following joint statement:

“Earlier this summer, Republicans slashed basic nutrition benefits in order to pay for massive tax breaks for the ultra wealthy. Now, despite having control over the White House and both branches of Congress, they’re again leaving needy families and children in the lurch by keeping the government shuttered and refusing to come to the negotiating table. We’re going to keep doing everything in our power to prevent families from going hungry, including working with USDA to keep SNAP benefits flowing as long as possible.”

