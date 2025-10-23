Where to find food in Central Virginia as government shutdown threatens November SNAP benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — With the federal government shutdown threatening the release of November SNAP benefits, CBS 6 has compiled a list of resources for neighbors in our region.
According to the latest state data, over 854,000 in Virginia are enrolled in SNAP benefits, including 172,000 Central Virginians.
Wednesday, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks warned that if SNAP funding runs out in November, resources in the Commonwealth may have difficulty meeting the demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states in an October 10 letter obtained by Politico to pause November SNAP payments until further notice. Local agencies in Powhatan and Henrico have already alerted residents in recent days to the possibility of delayed benefits.
Contact information and websites, when available, are included in our list. We recommend reaching out to individual pantries in advance to ensure there is food available.
Additionally, Feed More has a guide to search for nearby food pantries. Click here to use it.
Richmond
- The City of Richmond has compiled an extensive list of Feed More pantries with information on eligibility requirements and pickup times. Click here to access the list.
Amelia
- Amelia County Food Pantry
- Call 804-561-4650 for an appointment
Brunswick
- Lawrenceville United Methodist Church
- 300 W Church St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
- Call 434-848-2320 for an appointment
- Jabez Center of Greater Southside - Food Distribution Center
- 602 S Hicks St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
- Call 804-712-3027 for more information
Caroline
- Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank
- Click here for a list of participating food pantries near Carolina County
- Caroline County Department Of Social Services - Food Pantry
- 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514
- Call 804-633-5071 for more information
Charles City
- Charles City Food Pantry
- 13050 The Glebe Lane, Charles City, VA 23030
- Intake form must be filled out before picking up food
Chesterfield
- Chesterfield Food Bank
- Connecting Communities to Hope, Access, Support, & Meals (CCHASM)
- Call Client Services team at 804-796-2749 Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment
- Or complete the Food Pantry Appointment Request Form. Requests are processed Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Cumberland
- Cumberland Community Cares
- 1550 Anderson Highway, Cumberland, VA, 23040
- 804-212-8716
Dinwiddie
- Dinwiddie Churches Pantry
- 804-712-0190
- 12318 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, 23841
- By appointment only
Goochland
- GoochlandCares Food Pantry
- Submit online request form by clicking here, food may be picked up once per week
Hanover
- Pantries in Hanover County are open at set times each month. Click here for more information.
Henrico
- Henrico Community Food Bank
- Daily Food Delivery Program available to any resident of Henrico regardless of income level, age, or immigration status, and operates 5-6 days a week
- Call 804-616-8534 or email info@henricocommunityfoodbank.org for more information
Louisa
- Louisa County Resource Council
- Various programs for income-eligible Louisa residents, families and seniors. Click here to learn more.
New Kent
- Proclaiming Grace Outreach
- Open the first and third Fridays of each month from 4-6 p.m.
- 20051 Tabernacle Rd., Barhamsville, VA 23011
- New Hope Pantry
- Call 804-932-3967 for an in person intake appointment. Once completed, you will be notified of the next upcoming shopping opportunity.
Powhatan
- Powhatan Food Pantry
- Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon
- 804-372-9526
Prince George
- Prince George County Food Bank
- 11023 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842
- Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon
- Proof of residency and photo ID required
- 804-733-1691
Tri Cities
- Colonial Heights Food Pantry
- 530 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights, VA 23834
- The food pantry services residents who reside in zip code 23834, the S. Chesterfield portion (only) of zip code 23803, Prince George zip code of 23875 and the Fort Gregg-Adams zip code of 23801.
- Register at distribution on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Hopewell Food Pantry
- Serves residents who reside in zip code 23860 and 23836
- Proof of residency and photo ID required
- Drive-thru distribution on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
- Petersburg has a list of local resources for food. Click here to access it.
