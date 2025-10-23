Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Where to find food in Central Virginia as government shutdown threatens November SNAP benefits

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 23, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — With the federal government shutdown threatening the release of November SNAP benefits, CBS 6 has compiled a list of resources for neighbors in our region.

According to the latest state data, over 854,000 in Virginia are enrolled in SNAP benefits, including 172,000 Central Virginians.

Wednesday, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks warned that if SNAP funding runs out in November, resources in the Commonwealth may have difficulty meeting the demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states in an October 10 letter obtained by Politico to pause November SNAP payments until further notice. Local agencies in Powhatan and Henrico have already alerted residents in recent days to the possibility of delayed benefits.

Contact information and websites, when available, are included in our list. We recommend reaching out to individual pantries in advance to ensure there is food available.

Additionally, Feed More has a guide to search for nearby food pantries. Click here to use it.

Richmond

  • The City of Richmond has compiled an extensive list of Feed More pantries with information on eligibility requirements and pickup times. Click here to access the list.

Amelia

Brunswick

  • Lawrenceville United Methodist Church
    • 300 W Church St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
    • Call 434-848-2320 for an appointment
  • Jabez Center of Greater Southside - Food Distribution Center
    • 602 S Hicks St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
    • Call 804-712-3027 for more information

Caroline

Charles City

Chesterfield

Cumberland

  • Cumberland Community Cares
    • 1550 Anderson Highway, Cumberland, VA, 23040
    • 804-212-8716

Dinwiddie

  • Dinwiddie Churches Pantry
    • 804-712-0190
    • 12318 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, 23841
    • By appointment only

Goochland

  • GoochlandCares Food Pantry
    • Submit online request form by clicking here, food may be picked up once per week

Hanover

  • Pantries in Hanover County are open at set times each month. Click here for more information.

Henrico

Louisa

New Kent

  • Proclaiming Grace Outreach
    • Open the first and third Fridays of each month from 4-6 p.m.
    • 20051 Tabernacle Rd., Barhamsville, VA 23011
  • New Hope Pantry
  • Call 804-932-3967 for an in person intake appointment. Once completed, you will be notified of the next upcoming shopping opportunity.

Powhatan

Prince George

  • Prince George County Food Bank
    • 11023 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842
    • Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon
    • Proof of residency and photo ID required
    • 804-733-1691

Tri Cities

  • Colonial Heights Food Pantry
    • 530 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights, VA 23834
    • The food pantry services residents who reside in zip code 23834, the S. Chesterfield portion (only) of zip code 23803, Prince George zip code of 23875 and the Fort Gregg-Adams zip code of 23801.
    • Register at distribution on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Hopewell Food Pantry
    • Serves residents who reside in zip code 23860 and 23836
    • Proof of residency and photo ID required
    • Drive-thru distribution on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.
  • Petersburg has a list of local resources for food. Click here to access it.

Email information about any food banks we may have missed to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

