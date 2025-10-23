Where to find food in Central Virginia as government shutdown threatens November SNAP benefits

RICHMOND, Va. — With the federal government shutdown threatening the release of November SNAP benefits, CBS 6 has compiled a list of resources for neighbors in our region.

According to the latest state data, over 854,000 in Virginia are enrolled in SNAP benefits, including 172,000 Central Virginians.

Wednesday, the executive director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks warned that if SNAP funding runs out in November, resources in the Commonwealth may have difficulty meeting the demand. The U.S. Department of Agriculture told states in an October 10 letter obtained by Politico to pause November SNAP payments until further notice. Local agencies in Powhatan and Henrico have already alerted residents in recent days to the possibility of delayed benefits.

Contact information and websites, when available, are included in our list. We recommend reaching out to individual pantries in advance to ensure there is food available.

Additionally, Feed More has a guide to search for nearby food pantries. Click here to use it.

Richmond

The City of Richmond has compiled an extensive list of Feed More pantries with information on eligibility requirements and pickup times. Click here to access the list.

Amelia

Amelia County Food Pantry

Call 804-561-4650 for an appointment



Brunswick

Lawrenceville United Methodist Church

300 W Church St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868 Call 434-848-2320 for an appointment

Jabez Center of Greater Southside - Food Distribution Center

602 S Hicks St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868 Call 804-712-3027 for more information



Caroline

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Click here for a list of participating food pantries near Carolina County

Caroline County Department Of Social Services - Food Pantry

17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford, VA 22514 Call 804-633-5071 for more information



Charles City

Charles City Food Pantry

13050 The Glebe Lane, Charles City, VA 23030 Intake form must be filled out before picking up food



Chesterfield

Chesterfield Food Bank

Click here for a list of distribution sites

Connecting Communities to Hope, Access, Support, & Meals (CCHASM)

Call Client Services team at 804-796-2749 Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment Or complete the Food Pantry Appointment Request Form. Requests are processed Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



Cumberland

Cumberland Community Cares

1550 Anderson Highway, Cumberland, VA, 23040 804-212-8716



Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie Churches Pantry

804-712-0190 12318 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, VA, 23841 By appointment only



Goochland

GoochlandCares Food Pantry

Submit online request form by clicking here, food may be picked up once per week



Hanover

Pantries in Hanover County are open at set times each month. Click here for more information.

Henrico

Henrico Community Food Bank

Daily Food Delivery Program available to any resident of Henrico regardless of income level, age, or immigration status, and operates 5-6 days a week Call 804-616-8534 or email info@henricocommunityfoodbank.org for more information



Louisa

Louisa County Resource Council

Various programs for income-eligible Louisa residents, families and seniors. Click here to learn more.



New Kent

Proclaiming Grace Outreach

Open the first and third Fridays of each month from 4-6 p.m. 20051 Tabernacle Rd., Barhamsville, VA 23011

New Hope Pantry

Call 804-932-3967 for an in person intake appointment. Once completed, you will be notified of the next upcoming shopping opportunity.

Powhatan

Powhatan Food Pantry

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon 804-372-9526



Prince George

Prince George County Food Bank

11023 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842 Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon Proof of residency and photo ID required 804-733-1691



Tri Cities

Colonial Heights Food Pantry

530 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights, VA 23834 The food pantry services residents who reside in zip code 23834, the S. Chesterfield portion (only) of zip code 23803, Prince George zip code of 23875 and the Fort Gregg-Adams zip code of 23801. Register at distribution on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Hopewell Food Pantry

Serves residents who reside in zip code 23860 and 23836 Proof of residency and photo ID required Drive-thru distribution on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Petersburg has a list of local resources for food. Click here to access it.

Email information about any food banks we may have missed to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

