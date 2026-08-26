Virginia student SOL test scores show slight gains in math and reading

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's latest Standards of Learning test results show a slight increase in math and reading scores among students.

Pass rates rose 0.4 percentage points in both math and reading. 72% of students in grades 3 through 8 passed their reading tests, while 69% passed their math tests. Across the state, 75 divisions maintained or improved their pass rates in math.

More 7th and 8th grade students are also taking advanced high school math.

Education leaders say the results mark an important step forward in educational recovery following the pandemic, crediting investments in tutoring and a new reading curriculum.

However, challenges remain. Achievement gaps persist, middle school math scores dropped, and science pass rates also declined.

The Department of Education will present the results to the Board of Education today. Full school accountability ratings are expected in October.

I will be spotlighting inspiring stories from Central Virginia students and educators in my Building Better Minds series. Those with innovative programs, student achievements, or school initiatives to share can send an email to Rob.Cardwell@WTVR.com.

If you have a story for Rob's Building Better Minds series, email him by clicking here.