Shutdown leaves Virginia SNAP recipients waiting for food. Timothy Young shares his struggle.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginians who rely on SNAP benefits are stuck in limbo as government funding remains stalled and court battles continue over emergency payments.

The government shutdown has created uncertainty for thousands of families who depend on food assistance.

Two potential solutions exist, but neither offers immediate relief.

The first path involves reopening the government.

The Senate has approved funding legislation, but it still needs House approval and President Trump's signature.

Even if passed, the exact timeline for restarting SNAP operations remains unclear.

The second option involves ongoing court battles.

When SNAP funding ran out, several states sued the Trump administration to force the use of contingency funds for November benefits.

Lower courts ruled that benefits should be paid in full, but the Supreme Court paused those rulings.

The administration has now directed states to pay only 65% of monthly benefits.

Virginia had created its own solution using state funds to cover SNAP payments, distributing a quarter of benefits each week to recipients.

However, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday that the state was pausing this program due to the federal 65% directive.

Those payments were expected to be made by Thursday.

The delays leave people who expected money yesterday or tomorrow without assistance.

Timothy Young, who spent his day off unsuccessfully trying to reach a food bank, describes the situation as a downward spiral.

"If I go to work, I might not be able to function, do my function, because I don't have any food. I'm type person that, since I'm on medicine, if I don't have any food," Young said. "My body gets sick where and it's just shuts down, goes out of whack."

For those needing help finding food assistance, Feed More maintains a website that allows users to search for nearby food banks and their operating schedules.

