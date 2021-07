More than a dozen people shot in Central Virginia over the long July 4 weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a dozen people were shot over the four-day holiday weekend in Central Virginia cities and counties, according to local police departments and Crime Insider sources. At least six of the people who were shot have died.

One of the gun violence victims was identified by her family as 16-year-old Jamirah Washington.

The information below will be updated as new information becomes available.

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 4:11 a.m.

City/County: Chesterfield County

Address: 3000 Lancers Boulevard

Victim: Ever Edgardo Flores Moya 31, of the 10100 block of Natural Bridge Rd.

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 3:15 p.m.

City/County: Chesterfield County

Address: 5500 block of Handel Court

Victim: Darius Royster 22, of the 6400 block of Bareback Terrace

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 3:51 p.m.

City/County: Richmond

Address: 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 3:51 p.m.

City/County: Richmond

Address: 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m.

City/County: Henrico County

Address: 4500 block S. Laburnum Avenue

Victim: Jamirah Washington, 16

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Provided to WTVR Jamirah Washington

Date: Saturday, July 3, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m.

City/County: Henrico County

Address: 4500 block S. Laburnum Avenue

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Non-life-threatening injuries

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m.

City/County: Hopewell

Address: 2700 Courthouse Road (Arlington Park)

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Fatal

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 11 p.m.City/County: Henrico County

Address: 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 11 p.m.

City/County: Henrico County

Address: 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 11:30 p.m.

City/County: Henrico County

Address: Engleside Drive

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021

Time: 11:30 p.m.

City/County: Henrico County

Address: Engleside Drive

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

Date: Monday, July 5, 2021

Time: 4 a.m.

City/County: Richmond or Henrico County

Address: Interstate 64 at Shockoe Valley Bridge

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

Date: NA

Time: NA

City/County: Richmond

Address: 4600 of Richmond Highway

Victim: NA

Suspect: NA

Condition unknown

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.